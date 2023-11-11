SPRINGFIELD–I know another team going in the right direction. That’s the Evangel Valor, who needed a victory against Bethel College to cap off a perfect regular season.

Only one problem, no one told the Threshers, great nickname by the way. They raced out to a 21-3 lead with only 3 minutes to go in the first half. Awfully big hole to dig out of.

But the Valor didn’t get to be 10-0 by winning a quiz show. RJ Wakley and the gang valiantly fought back to push this game into double overtime, aided by blocking a Bethel field goal at the end of regulation, and then in double ot to win 41-38!

So, not only does Evangel finish the regular season a perfect 11-0, but they win the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference outright for the first time since 2005 to earn an automatic berth to the NAIA Championship series.