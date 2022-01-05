Valor rallies past Park Pirates

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Valor in action Wednesday night against Park.

And the Valor starting hot from the outside, Edriel Martinborough with the deep three, it’s 5-2 Valor.

The Pirates with some nice defense, Robert Rhodes saves the ball from going out of bounds.

Down the floor to Rodrigue Marthone who beats the double team, 7-5 Park.

Evangel’s Jace Coffie in rebounding position, gets the board and the bucket it’s a four point deficit.

Park running the floor on the Valor, Quez Williamson all the way to the bucket, 13-7.

And Evangel goes onto win 76-66.

The Evangel women won 91-84.

