Valor rallies past Park Pirates

JEFFERSON CITY, MO -- Lawmakers are back in Jefferson City to start off what is expected to be an eventful legislative session, which includes redistricting and allocating a historic amount of money.

As the number of COVID cases rise in the state, some members weren't present for the first day of the session because of the virus. While there are no mitigation strategies inside the Capitol, the Speaker of the House said he's not concerned as lawmakers are ramping up for a busy next five months.

Just after the clock struck noon the General Assembly gaveled in and there's a variety of priorities up for debate.

"Definitely Medicaid expansion being fully funded as the voters asked for and as the courts upheld," House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, said. "We're looking at record budget surpluses this year and we really want to take the opportunity to invest in Missouri."

House Speaker Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, has one main goal for the month of January.

"Biggest priority we need to work on this month is redistricting," Vescovo said.

While in a one-on-one interview Tuesday, Gov. Mike Parson told our Missouri Chief Capitol Bureau Reporter Emily Manley he wants to see the large sums of funding allocated throughout the state.

"I think one, we really need to look at some of the federal money coming down," Parson said, "We know that's here, we know it's in the state. I think we need a plan in place to how we are going to utilize those funds."

On day one in the House, two members, Rep. Justin Hill, R- Lake St. Louis, and Rep. Aaron Griesheimer, R-Washington, both gave farewell speeches on the floor. Hill resigned Wednesday to move his family to Florida to work on his consulting business. Griesheimer's resignation is effective Jan. 6 as he moves to a new job in St. Charles. This means the Republicans will not have a two-thirds majority in the lower chamber.

"I'll say what we are looking forward to is the fact that now the Republicans do not have a supermajority in the House and that means they need our support to get the emergency clause done so we can actually have an election this fall," Quade said.

Recently, Parson's appointed Becky Ruth to oversee the Office of the Child Advocate and Wayne Wallingford to head the Department of Revenue, another two losses for the House.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said in a press release he sent a letter to the governor asking him to call a special election to fill the vacancies in the House. Ashcroft said there are currently four open seats, and another is expected.