Valor rallies past Park Pirates

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Valor in action Wednesday night against Park.
And the Valor starting hot from the outside, Edriel Martinborough with the deep three, it’s 5-2 Valor.
The Pirates with some nice defense, Robert Rhodes saves the ball from going out of bounds.
Down the floor to Rodrigue Marthone who beats the double team, 7-5 Park.
Evangel’s Jace Coffie in rebounding position, gets the board and the bucket it’s a four point deficit.
Park running the floor on the Valor, Quez Williamson all the way to the bucket, 13-7.
And Evangel goes onto win 76-66.
The Evangel women won 91-84.