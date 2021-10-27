Valor overcome anthem false start for Capel era opening win

POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. — Evangel Men’s Basketball opened its new era as the Valor and under new head coach Bert Capel with an 89-71 win at College of the Ozarks.

The matchup served as the start of basketball season in the Ozarks, but came with a false start of its own.

After a couple possessions to start the game, school officials realized they forgot to play the national anthem.

Rather than playing on, they stopped the game in order to perform the anthem.

After that, rather than resuming from the point they were at – they restarted the game.