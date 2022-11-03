SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Evangel Valor opened the Ashcroft Center for the season by hosting a team they are used to beating.

And they did just that once more.

The Valor improved to 15-1 in the overall series against Harris-Stowe with a 70-53 win on Thursday night in Springfield.

Josh Pritchett scored a team-high 15 points for Evangel. Garrett Davault and Jace Coffie both added in 11 points for the Valor.

The Valor never trailed in the game, and following a 12-12 tie with 13:39 in the first half, led the rest of the game.

Evangel will host Oklahoma Wesleyan on Monday.