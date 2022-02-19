SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It’s not often that senior day isn’t the last home game of the season, but that is the case for the Evangel Valor this season.

The Valor beat MidAmerica Nazarene 67-65 on Saturday at Ashcroft Center in Springfield.

Evangel (20-8, 13-6), who had already locked up the south division title, secured the second best record in conference play this season.

Cade Coffman scored a team-high 16 points to lead Evangel.

Neither team scored in the final 1:09 of the contest, with the Valor ending it with a win.

The Valor will host a first round game in the Heart Conference Tournament as the 2 seed and will face Mount Mercy on Wednesday.