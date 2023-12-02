SPRINGFIELD–Here in springfield, your Evangel Valor tried to extend their perfect record in conference play by winning their inaugural meeting with McPhereson College.

Less than 3 minutes into action, Josh Prichett feeling it early. Valor up 10-5 by knocking down 4 of their first 6 shots.

That didn’t scare off the Bulldogs, though. Antonio Watson finishes off the layup and a 7-2 run to even things at 12-all.

With just over 10 to go in the 1st half, Carson Cavalier made his minutes count. Buries his 3rd straight triple to give evangel a 6-point cushion.

5 minutes later, Josh Mason’s mid-range pushes the Valor’s advantage to 9 – largest of the half.

Under a minute til intermission, beautiful backdoor layup by Garrett Davault, just how you draw it up. 40-35 home team.

But despite these highlights and first half success, McPhereson’s last second jumper stuns the Valor 83-81 to hand evangel it’s first conference loss of the season.