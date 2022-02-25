SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Evangel Valor are headed to the Heart Conference Tournament Championship for the 11th time in program history.

Just like a majority of their games in the regular season, the Valor battled back from down double figures to beat Benedictine 78-74 in the conference semifinals on Friday night in Springfield.

Four Valor (22-8) players scored in double figures with Cade Coffman scoring a team-high 17 points, which included key free throws at the end of the game.

With it down to one possession and just seconds left, the Valor picked up two big offensive rebounds from Edriel Martinborough and Josh Pritchett to give Evangel extra possessions.

Those extra possessions resulted in three points to push the margin up to four.

The Valor are seeking the seventh conference tournament title in school history.

They will play William Penn in the title game on Monday night at William Penn.

With the two teams meeting in the conference tournament game, it clinches a berth in the NAIA tournament for Evangel.