SPRINGFIELD–12 miles south in Nixa, 13th ranked Evangel hosting number 25 Friends University for their homecoming game. Popular weekend for the festivities.

Tail-end of the opening quarter, RJ Wakley shoots right up the middle on this designed qb keeper. That goes for 23 yards or technically 2 first downs. That was 1/3rd of his team leading 67 rushing yards. But it didn’t lead to any points.

Unlike this 35-yard pass from Wakley to Broc Lyle midway through the 2nd quarter.

Evangel forces five Falcons turnovers, winning 20-11 to stay unbeaten at 8-0.