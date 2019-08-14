Valley to induct MSU’s Mueller into HOF

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Back in the early 90’s Bill Mueller was a key part of Missouri State’s baseball success.

In 1993 he was the Valley’s player of the year.

In our Bear Nation report, the Valley will induct Mueller into it’s conference Hall of Fame.

The St. Louis native was a four-year starter and a baseball All-American for the Bears.

When he graduated, Mueller held ten Missouri State records.

His .376 career batting average is still best for any four-year Bear starter.

Mueller played six big league seasons with the Giants, Cubs and Red Sox.

He’ll be inducted on March 6th.