Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Valley to induct MSU’s Mueller into HOF

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Back in the early 90’s Bill Mueller was a key part of Missouri State’s baseball success.

In 1993 he was the Valley’s player of the year.

In our Bear Nation report, the Valley will induct Mueller into it’s conference Hall of Fame.

The St. Louis native was a four-year starter and a baseball All-American for the Bears.

When he graduated, Mueller held ten Missouri State records.

His .376 career batting average is still best for any four-year Bear starter.

Mueller played six big league seasons with the Giants, Cubs and Red Sox.

He’ll be inducted on March 6th.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

KOLR10 PODCAST

KOLR10 Podcast

Best of Branson

Best of Branson 300x214