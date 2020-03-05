Valley scolds Mox for post Bradley comments

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The 21st ranked Missouri State Lady Bears will wrap up the regular season this week with a pair of home games.

In our Bear Nation report, the Lady Bears hope to celebrate a Valley conference regular season championship Thursday night.

24-4 Missouri State will host 16-1 Valpo at 7:00 p.m. and then wrap things up Saturday at two against Loyola.

Also Wednesday, Lady Bear coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton was reprimanded by the Valley for comments she made on the radio following Saturday’s win over Bradley.

Her Lady Bears blew a 20 point lead and won by three.

“I take ownership for the mistake I made. I just commented on the officiating in that game on my post-game radio show. I just expressed some frustration that I probably shouldn’t have, I shouldn’t have. And the Valley obviously talked to me and I was reprimanded for that. But now we’re moving forward. I just think that you live and you learn,” said coach Mox.