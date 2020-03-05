Valley scolds Mox for post Bradley comments

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The 21st ranked Missouri State Lady Bears will wrap up the regular season this week with a pair of home games.

In our Bear Nation report, the Lady Bears hope to celebrate a Valley conference regular season championship Thursday night.

24-4 Missouri State will host 16-1 Valpo at 7:00 p.m. and then wrap things up Saturday at two against Loyola.

Also Wednesday, Lady Bear coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton was reprimanded by the Valley for comments she made on the radio following Saturday’s win over Bradley.

Her Lady Bears blew a 20 point lead and won by three.

“I take ownership for the mistake I made. I just commented on the officiating in that game on my post-game radio show. I just expressed some frustration that I probably shouldn’t have, I shouldn’t have. And the Valley obviously talked to me and I was reprimanded for that. But now we’re moving forward. I just think that you live and you learn,” said coach Mox.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

Trending Stories

Sports Tweets