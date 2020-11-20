Valley reworks conference hoops schedules for men and women

ST LOUIS, Mo–The Missouri Valley Conference took it’s league schedule Friday and tore it up and threw it in the garbage.

The Valley is reworking the mens and womens basketball games for added Covid-19 protections.

The Valley will release its new look conference schedule in early December.

The teams will play back to back games at the same site with each team going on four road games and hosting four games.

So for example if Missouri State is playing at Northern Iowa, the Bears and Panthers would play back to back nights in Cedar Falls and then not see each other the rest of the regular season.

Missouri State will then split a home and home with its travel partner Southern Illinois.

Both the Bears and Lady Bears will tip off the non-conference next week.