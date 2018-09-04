Valley Releases MSU's Mens and Womens Hoops Schedules

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo--The Missouri Valley released its mens and womens basketball schedules Tuesday.

In our bear nation report, dana ford's first trip through the valley will start with a trip to carbondale.

Here are some notable valley games.

It starts on wednesday january second with that game at southern illinois

Valley champion loyola is at the q on january 23rd.

There's a big homestand on february 6th and tenth when the salukis and illinois state come to the q.

The last game is at home march second against drake.

And arch madness starts march seventh.

Earlier dana ford, who played and coached in the valley talked about returning to the conference.

"I'm just a Valley guy. Like you mentioned I played there, coached at a couple of different schools. Now this is my third school coaching at. I grew up in the Valley, Southern Illinois close to Carbondale, SIU. I'm looking forward to it. I'm trying to educate my staff on the type of basketball that's played in the league. It's a little different then what they're accustomed to," said Ford.

The Valley also released its lady bear conference schedule.

Some notable games there:

The Lady Bears open Valley play with three straight home games starting January 4th against Indiana State.

On February 1st and 3rd they go on a road trip to defending champ Drake then Northern Iowa.

The Lady Bears host the Panthers on March 1st.

The next game is Drake at home on March 3rd.

And the womens tournament starts March 14th.