Valley puts Mosley on its All-Improved team

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State basketball Bears will tip off Arch Madness Friday night against Valparaiso.

And they’ll do it with a number of post season award winners.

Wednesday sophomore forward Isiaih Mosley earned another honor.

The Valley put him on their All-Improved team.

Mosley became the first Missouri State Bear to lead the Valley in scoring.

He averaged 20 points per game.

Last year he averaged eight points per game.

Tuesday, Mosley and Gaige Prim were named first team All-Valley.

And Demarcus Sharp was named to the All-Newcomer team.

Missouri State swept the season series against Valpo.