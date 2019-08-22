Valley picks Bears volleyball third in preseason poll

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Volleyball team will go into the new 2019 season with a new coach, but with the same expectations.

Wednesday, the Missouri Valley has the Bears picked third in the preseason poll.

The Valley coaches and sports information directors unanimously picked Northern Iowa as the favorite to win the conference.

The Bears were picked to finish tied for third.

Missouri State has Manolo Concepcion as the interim coach following the resignation of Melissa Stokes.

Sophomore Amelia Flynn was named first team preseason All-Valley.

“Yea it is an honor. And I can’t honestly thank my teammates enough for what they do for me. I couldn’t get there and be the player that I am today without them. And I just thank them for pushing me everyday in practice and in games. And allowing me the opportunity to get where I have so far,” said Flynn.

“It’s a good challenge. It’s a good type of pressure for us and our players. To know that the Valley and their opponents think so highly of them. Even going through this type of adversity,” said Concepcion.

This is what the Valley’s preseason volleyball poll looks like:

Northern Iowa picked up all ten first place votes and is number one.

Illinois State checks in at number two.

There’s the two way tie for third between Missouri State and Bradley.

Loyola is number five getting 56 points.

The bottom half of the Valley has Drake checking in at number six.

Then comes Valparaiso, Indiana State, Southern Illinois and Evansville.

Interim Bears coach Manolo Concepcion coached the Aces for six years before coming to Missouri State.