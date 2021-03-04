Valley perfection important for Coach Mox and the Lady Bears

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–For the Missouri State Lady Bears, it seems the last two games of the season are not that important.

The Lady Bears have won the regular season conference championship, have the top seed in next week’s tournament and are on the road.

But in our Bear Nation report, coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton will have none of that.

17th-ranked Missouri State will play at last place Evansville Friday and Saturday.

The way she sees it, the last two games of the regular season set up the rest of March.

And coach Mox wants her Lady Bears to play long into the month of madness.

Something Covid stole from them last season.

“It’s very important because it sets us up for the NCAA tournament. We really want to get the highest seed possible just to position ourselves to make a run. So it’s important to finish undefeated and it’s one of our goals. We set goals not just to set them but to accomplish them. So we accomplished winning the regular season and that was awesome. We don’t take that for granted. Now we want to finish out the regular season undefeated in conference. So it’s very important,” said coach Mox.

