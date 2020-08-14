Valley moves fall sports to the spring

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri Valley Conference canceled all of its fall sports.

The conference is hoping to move these sports into the spring.

The move comes less than 24 hours after the NCAA said it would not offer NCAA championships in those sports.

All of this because of the continued uncertainty of the Covid-29 pandemic.

For Missouri State that means all volleyball, mens and womens soccer and mens and womens cross country will not be played in the fall.

When the NCAA postponed it’s fall championships it left the Valley with no choice.

“All those sports dipped below 50 percent. Therefore it was needed to cancel the sports in the fall. And we’re looking forward to moving those sports to the spring. And have those championships. And hope that the virus will let us have those championships in the spring. I’m disappointed for our kids, and our student athletes. Hopefully we can play in the spring for conference and NCAA championships,” said Missouri State Athletics Director Kyle Moats.