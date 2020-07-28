Valley Football waits on Big 12 for schedule decision

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Big 12 wants to play a 12-game schedule this college football season.

And reportedly is willing to wait a least a couple of more weeks before deciding on its non-conference schedule.

In our Bear Nation report, that means the Missouri State season opener at Oklahoma is still on for August 29th.

Monday, the Missouri Valley Conference announced it was playing a conference only schedule for soccer and volleyball.

But the Valley Football Conference will wait for the Big 12’s decision before making a call on its schedule.

Moving the game up a week, buys both Oklahoma and Missouri State covid reaction time before game two.

“It was strictly for health and safety purposes. It bought us both kind of two weeks to figure out was going to happen with this. And then if we had people who were sick with the virus, they would have a chance to come back. It also gave us more time to understand what was going to happen. The more time it seemed like it could help us. Sometimes you go backwards and sometimes you go forward. I certainly hope we can go forward. It would allow us to understand how things were going to work,” said Missouri State Athletics Director Kyle Moats.

This is the reason the Valley Football Conference is so interested in what the Big 12 does.

Right now, five valley football teams will play at big 12 opponents, and pick up a nice paycheck.

Missouri State at Oklahoma on August 29th.

Southern Illinois will play at Kansas on the same day.

South Dakota will play at Iowa State on September fifth.

North Dakota a new Valley team will play at Kansas State on September 12th.

And Western Illinois is set to play at Oklahoma State on the 19th.