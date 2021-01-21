Valley Football revamps spring schedule, MSU kicks off at home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri Valley Conference has been altering the mens and womens basketball schedules it seems every week.

Thursday, the Valley Football Conference released a revamped spring schedule.

Indiana state elected to skip the spring season, and that forced a restructure of the schedule.

For Missouri State coach Bobby Petrino the only real change is that the Bears will kick off this spring campaign at home now on February 20th against Illinois State.

Petrino is still looking for his first Bears victory.

Missouri State played three games in the fall losing to Oklahoma and Central Arkansas twice.

Here’s a look at the four home games:

The game against Illinois State kicks off at 1pm.

The Bears will host the defending national champion North Dakota State Bison on March 6th at 2pm.

Southern Illinois comes to Plaster Stadium on March 27th.

And the spring season will wrap up at home on April 10th against Youngstown State.

And don’t forget the FCS playoffs and national championship will be this spring as well.