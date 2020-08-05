Valley Football, Bears await NCAA FCS ruling

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The NCAA is going to announce Wednesday whether it will host an FCS football championship in the fall.

A number of FCS conferences have already postponed football until the spring.

The Valley is one waiting on Wednesday’s news.

Missouri State is supposed to kick off the season at Oklahoma, and the Big 12 says it will allow its teams to play one non-conference game.

That game was moved to August 29th, but that will most likely change.

Missouri State coach Bobby Petrino says the uncertainty will not change the way he’s approaching practice.

“That’s a ways away, so let’s hope that it is on. The best thing we can do is spend these next two weeks really focusing on learning and worrying about going against each other and getting better each day in practice. Challenging ourselves and our teammates to get better. Then two weeks from now, we would change our focus in how to start preparing for a game. Right now, it’s just camp and there’s a lot of hard work to do,” said Petrino.