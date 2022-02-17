CEDAR FALLS, Iowa–Missouri State will battle Northern Iowa Sunday afternoon at Cedar Falls.

The Bears and the Panthers are two of the top teams in the Valley along with Loyola.

All three have 11 conference victories.

So the game is critical in the conference race and post season seeding.

Dana Ford’s Bears will be looking to do what the Panthers did in early January, this is win on their opponent’s home court.

Isiaih Mosley scored his career high 43 points in that game, but Northern Iowa won the game 85-84.

Panther star A.J. Green was in a basket for basket duel with Mosley, Green scored 33 points and is looking forward to the rematch at his gym Sunday.

“It was a battle. That’s the best way to put it. It was a fun game, both the atmosphere and the back and forth the whole time. I hope it’s that way again this Sunday. I hope it’s a battle. I know it will be. We’re going to do our best to prepare. We have to take it one game at a time to win one game at a time. That’s what we’re focused on. I think we’re in a great spot. Where in that’s the case. It’s kind of up to us how we want things to go,” said Green.