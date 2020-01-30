UNI whips Bears, MSU 0-for-Iowa

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa–Dana Ford’s Missouri State Bears wrapped up their two game Iowa road trip Wednesday night in Cedar Falls.

Sunday, the Bears fell two points short at Drake.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State was looking to snap a four game losing streak to the Panthers.

It’s been four years since Missouri State has won at the McLeod Center.

And it started o-k for the Bears, Keandre Cook with the three pointer, it’s a 3-nothing start.

Northern Iowa would open a lead, a little high low from Trea Burhow to Austin Phyfe for the layin, 11-5.

Then the skip pass to Burhow with the corner three, it’s 14-5.

Missouri State would go on a little run, Cook with the pull up 16 footer, it’s 14-12.

Then the look inside to Tulio Da Silva who horses it in, Bears down by three.

Ford Cooper Junior splashes this corner three, it’s 23-21 Panthers.

But Spencer Haldeman answers with a three of his own, Northern Iowa led by 20 51-31.

Second half all Northern Iowa, the Panthers Isaiah Brown with the steal and the layup it’s 63-40.

Then A.J. Green, Bird player of the year candidate, fancy dribble, step back three, he had 27 points and Northern Iowa shreds the Bears 95-66.