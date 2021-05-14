UNI ends Bears softball season in Valley semifinal thriller

EVANSVILLE, In–The Missouri State softball Bears faced Northern Iowa Friday afternoon in the semifinals of the Valley post season tournament.

The softball Bears came into the game with a 26-16 record.

Holly Hesse’s Bears took two of the three games against the Panthers earlier this season.

And Missouri State strikes in the first, Skyler Shaw lays down the bunt, the throw is over the first baseman’s head, Daphne Plummer scores it’s 1-nothing Bears.

It was 2-1 in the second Northern Iowa threatening, single to left, Brooke Snyder rounds third heads for home, play at the plate, she’s out, still 2-1.

Northern Iowa ties it up in the fourth Sammy Moss doubles off the fence in left, Taylor Hogan scores it’s 2-2.

Bottom of the seventh, Hannah Kelly with the bloop single to short left center, that scores Sammey Bunch, and Northern Iowa wins 3-2, that ends the Bears season.