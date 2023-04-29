Even though they didn’t get drafted, former Missouri State stars Jason Shelly and Montrae Braswell received an invite to NFL minicamp.

As Bears quarterback, Shelly was the Missouri Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2021. He’ll try to earn a roster spot with the Washington Commanders.

In Braswell’s case, the All-American defensive back is staying home. He signed an undrafted tender with the Kansas City Chiefs! He will join MSU teammate wide receiver, Ty Scott at camp. Let’s hope they all bring their a-game.