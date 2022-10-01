GRAND FORKS, ND–The Missouri State Bears ran into a second half buzz saw in North Dakota Saturday afternoon.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State has lost three in a row for only the second time in the Bobby Petrino era.

The Bears started quickly in Grand Forks, first drive of the game, Jason Shelley hits Naveon Mitchell with this 11 yard touchdown it’s 7-0 Missouri State.

It was 10-7 Fighting Hawks when Shelley hits Kevon Latulas with this two yard touchdown dart and it’s 14-10 Missouri State.

Later the inside handoff to Trae Thompson who rumbles in from two yards out, it’s 21-10 Bears.

Missouri State led 21-20 at the half.

Third quarter and North Dakota storms back, it starts with this Tyler Hoosman sprint right up the middle of the field, he outraces the defense, 55 yards for the touchdown and the Hawks were in front 26-21.

It was 34-24 North Dakota in the fourth quarter when Isaiah Smith takes the pitch, to the near sideline and he’s gone, this one goes for 54 yards Fighting Hawks up 41-24.

And North Dakota hands Missouri State its third straight loss 48-31.