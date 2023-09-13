SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Valor will hit the road this weekend to Leavenworth, KS to play the St. Mary Spires.

The Valor is 3-0 and broke into the national NAIA rankings at number 25 this week.

St. Mary is 1-2 getting its first win of the season last week.

The Valor defense continued its strong play shutting out Sterling on Saturday.

Offensively, Evangel scored 55 points, quarterback R.J. Wakley threw for nearly 300 yards and four touchdowns.

And the players and coach like that the program is being recognized with a national ranking.

“It’s an honor. It’s something that we worked towards. It starts in the spring. And it’s something that we’re trying to achieve We’re trying to get ranked. We’re trying to get into the top 16. And then we’re trying to win our conference. That way we can make the playoffs and make a playoff run,” said Wakley.

“We appreciate that. We appreciate that people recognize that our guys are playing well. But we want to be in the rankings in the last week of the season. That’s what we ultimately want to do. So we’re thankful for it now but we’re not taking it for granted,” said Evangel coach Chuck Hepola.