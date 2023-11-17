ST. LOUIS, Mo–The Missouri high school soccer semifinals kicked off today in St. Louis.

In Class 2 Rogersville squared off with Orchard Farm in a semifinal.

And the Wildcats keeper Brady Goodson was tested the entire game, here in the first half knocking down this from point blank range.

This match was scorelesss through regulation and two overtimes.

It went to penalty kicks, tied at three.

Rogersville’s Conner Stewart scores here to give the Wildcats the lead.

And then Goodson comes up with a block shot, and Rogersville wins in PK’s 1-0.

The Wildcats are unbeaten at 26-0 and will play Westminster Saturday for the state championship.