UHSP takes down Valor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Valor was the home team, but the game wasn’t on the Evangel campus.

University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy beat Evangel 86-80 in a high scoring affair on Monday night at O’Reilly Family Events Center on the Drury Campus.

Zoey Mullings led the way for the Valor (7-8) with 13 points and nine rebounds.

The Eutectics got most of their points from Grace Beyer (32) and Samantha Matthews (26), which accounted for more than 67 percent of the team’s points.

Evangel will be back at the Ashcroft Center on Wednesday as Park comes to town for a Heart of America game.