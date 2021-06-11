Tyreek Hill hosts 760 kids at Springfield training camp

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One of the stars of the Kansas City Chiefs’ came to Springfield Friday, a day after KC wrapped up its OTA’s.

Cooper Sports Complex hosted Tyreek Hill along with 760 excited kids along with their families for an afternoon of photos and football.

After taking pictures with all the campers, Hill took part in some drills with the groups.

Although an early evening thunderstorm cut the camp short, everyone had a good time – including the host himself.

“I Just wanted to give back to the kids, you know? Show them that there are pros in the league that act. Hopefully, man, we can see some future 4.2’s out here,” Hill joked in reference to his 40 yard dash time. “I’m really excited about that. Me growing up as a kid, I wasn’t always the biggest. I wasn’t always the fastest but I was always coachable. I wanted to get better each and everyday. It’s amazing. It feels like old times. I’m very happy to be able to do this in a lot of cities. I mean, the future is bright.”