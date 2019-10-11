Two top quarterbacks collide in Glendale

CAMDENTON, Mo. — In an age where running backs still rule the Missouri High School landscape, Camdenton has established itself as one of the premier pass first offenses the state has to offer.

“We’ve got traditionally a good team here,” Camdenton Head Coach Jeff Shore said. “I think we’re built on speed. We’ve got a lot of experienced players, and like you said, they’re playing hard and they’re playing fast.”

Coming off an 11-2 season, the Lakers now sit a perfect 6-0.

But you don’t get that kind of success in an offense like this without a good arm in the pocket.

For Camdenton, it’s senior quarterback Paxton DeLaurent.

“The thing that’s the best about Paxton is he took last year’s success and he did not rest on that at all,” Shore said. “He worked super hard in the offseason. Worked on his strength, his speed. So he’s really come in ready to go.”

DeLaurent led the state in passing last year, and opened this year by setting the new school career passing touchdown record.

A record previously held by his own head coach.

“Nah, he was excited.” Camdenton Senior Quarterback Paxton DeLaurent said. “He was happy that I did it. He was like no one better to do it. Just really welcoming and we’re trying to break it even more.”

But tonight, he’s not the only gunslinger on the field as the Lakers face off against Glendale quarterback Gavin Watts.

“Yeah, you know, it’s the number one and number two quarterback in the state,” Shore said. “I think Paxton has led in yardage the whole year, but I think Watts has now surpassed him.”

“It’s definitely really fun knowing that like, you’re keeping up with Max Preps and he’s probably like a 150 yards ahead of me,” DeLaurent said. “That’s my goal: win the game, throw for 150 more than him and just be back on the top.”