Twitter: Tata in, Dixon out for MSU Bears

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–According to Blinn junior college in Texas, 6-10 center Nic Tata will sign a letter of intent to play for the Bears.

Tata averaged nine points and seven rebounds a game in juco.

While Tata tweeted he’s coming to Springfield, point guard Tyrik Dixon says he’s leaving Missouri State.

Dixon says he’s going to transfer to another school.

The redshirt junior has completed his undergrad degree and will be a grad transfer.

Dixon averaged seven points, four rebounds and three assists per game in his only Bears season.

The Bentonville, Arkansas native played two years at Middle Tennessee State before transfering to Missouri State.

Dixon tore his labrum in February and had season ending surgery on Valentine’s Day.