SPRINGFIELD, Mo–It’s one thing to compete against 155 other golfers for a shot at the Price Cutter Charity Championship trophy.

It’s quiet another when one of those other golfers is your identical twin brother.

As Ozarks first’s Chris Pinson reports, that’s the case midway through the 34th annual tournament.

For the second day in a row, mother nature made an unwelcomed appearance at the Price Cutter Charity Championship.

Pressing pause on second round action for nearly two hours.

The field finally got back to business promptly at 1:15 p.m. which allowed identical twin brothers, Pierceson and Parker Coody, a chance to continue their pursuit of the 36-hole lead.

Pierceson led the field entering Friday, after carding the opening low round of -9, but only managed to shoot four under on the day, to sit in solo third.

As for big brother Parker, he backed up thursday’s 65 with a 2nd round score of 8-under 64 to leapfrog Pierceson, stand atop the leaderboard by himself.

“The last time we did this was at Augusta State Tournament last year, Pierceson ended up winning that tournament. But it is a little different with us playing together. Obviously we care so much about each other and how we actually play, so hopefully we both play well this weekend and stay in our own lanes and hopefully in the end it all works out,” said Parker Cooty.

But just because they’re born 37 minutes apart doesn’t mean Parker is gonna give Pierceson a chance to claim the winner’s check.

“I’d say we’re pretty similar, we both want to beat each other as much as we can. But if I’m not winning or he’s not winning we both want each other playing well. I want him to play well and I want to beat him playing well, so that would be ideal,” said Parker Cooty.

The other major mover of the morning was Chandler Phillips.

The 26-year old Texas native carded 9 birdies on his way to a bogey-free round putting him firmly in solo second at 14-under.

And he couldn’t be more fired up.

“I’m just glad to honestly make a cut. I’ve missed the last two. Last week I missed by one. Felt I shouldn’t have. But I’m where I’m at right now and I’m just happy. Happy with that,” said Phillips.

If Phillips can put together a couple more rounds like Friday, he might be able to hold off the twin challenge.

Reporting from Highlands Springs, Chris Pinson, ozarks first.

A number of golfers will complete their second round tomorrow morning.

This is what the leaderboard looks like:

Parker Coody leads at -15 under.

Chandler Phillips is one stroke back at -14 under.

Parker’s twin brother Pierceson is at -13 under.

Joshua Creel is in fourth place at -12 under.

And Jeremy Paul leads at group at -11 under.