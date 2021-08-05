Tulsa shuts out Springfield 10-0

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals were trying to bounce back into the win column Thursday night.

The Tulsa Drillers snapped Springfield’s three game winning streak on Wednesday.

And it was bring your bald eagle to the game, the zoo bringing out that majestic bird.

But it was the Tulsa Drillers who took flight early, James Outman with this lead off blast to left, over the boards, onto the berm, it’s 1-nothing.

Still in the first, Devin Mann singles to center, Michael Busch scores it’s 2-nothing.

Ryan Noda grounds out to first, Miguel Vargas scores on the fielder’s choice it’s 3-nothing.

Then the grounder to third, Irving Lopez backhands it, and then throws it away at first, Devin Mann scores on the error, 4-nothing.

Later in that first, Justin Yurchak singles to right, Amaya scores it was 5-nothing after one half inning.

And Tulsa would score five more runs later in the game and the Drillers shut out Springfield 10-0.