Tulsa rallies past Springfield late

TULSA, Ok–The Springfield Cardinals continued their series in Tulsa Tuesday.

And Tulsa would get on the board in the second, Cristian Santana singles to right, Chris Parmelee scores, it’s 1-nothing Tulsa.

Two battrs later, Carlos Rincon takes this deep to left, over the fence and gone a two-run shot, it’s 3-nothing Tulsa.

Springfield would tie it up in the fourth, two on for Randy Arozarena, he takes this deep to left and it’s gone, a three run homer, and we’re tied at three.

But Tulsa would score three in the eighth and beat Springfield 7-5.