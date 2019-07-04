Springfield rallies late in rain delayed contest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals were looking to celebrate the Fourth of July early on Wednesday night.

And wanted to do it with back to back wins.

The Cards and Tulsa Drillers wrapping up their three game series.

Springfield will be Little Rock for Independence Day.

Mother Nature showed off her fireworks with a thunderstorm at first pitch that delayed the game two hours.

When they got started, the pitchers were in command.

Top of the first, Evan Kruczysnki strikes out Logan Landon to lead off the game.

Bottom of the first, Edwin Uceta gets Jose Martinez with a mighty cut.

Tulsa gets on the board in the second, it’s the pitcher Uceta helping himself, a single into the right field corner, Cody Thomas rounds third and heads for home, no throw, it’s 1-nothing Drillers.

Springfield answers in the bottom half, Jose Godoy singles to right, Zach Kirtley scores it’s 1-1.

Springfield scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and owned a 5-4 eighth inning lead.