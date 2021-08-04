Tulsa drills Cards, snaps Springfield winning streak

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The St. Louis Cardinals announced Wednesday night that pitcher Jack Flaherty will be in Springfield Friday for a rehab appearance.

Flaherty has been out since for the last two months with an oblique injury.

This will be his third minor league rehab.

Meanwhile the Springfield Cardinals were looking for their fourth straight win against Tulsa Wednesday night at Hammons.

But the Drillers had other ideas, top of the first, Hunter Feduccia singles to left, Miguel Vargas and Ryan Noda both score and it’s 2-nothing.

Justin Yurchak follows with a single to left, Feduccia and Jacob Amaya both score it’s 4-nothing after one.

Second inning, Tulsa’s Vargas lines this past first into right, James Outman scores it’s 5-nothing Drillers.

Move to the fourth, Outman drills this pitch to center, over the Sachs sign and gone, a solo shot it’s 6-nothing.

Feduccia continues his big night, a single to left, Michael Busch scores to make it 7-to-nothing.

And Tulsa snaps that Cardinals winning streak 13-4.