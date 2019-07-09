Tulsa comes from behind to beat Springfield 6-4

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals continued their road trip Monday night in Tulsa.

Springfield started their three game series an upnote.

The Cards beat Arkansas Sunday night.

Springfield took two of three from the Drillers last week here at Hammons Field.

And jumped out in front, in the second, the pitcher Evan Kruczynski with the flare to center, nice catch, but it’s a sac fly that scores Yariel Gonzalez it’s 1-nothing Cardinals.

Then Scott Hurst singles to right, Alberto Triunfel scores it’s 2-0 Springfield.

Tulsa answers in the bottom half, Logan Landon singles to left, Keibert Ruiz scores it’s 2-1.

Then the Drillers pitcher Edwin Uceta singles to center, Carlos Rincon scores its 2-2.

Omar Estevez puts Tulsa on top with this single, it’s 3-2.

And Tulsa goes onto win 6-4.