Toerner shows out in debut game as Springfield tops Corpus Christi, 4-2

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- Cardinals' Right Fielder Justin Toerner arrived in Springfield Friday and wasted no time contributing to the cause.

The Florida State League Midseason All-Star in Palm Beach showed out with a 4th inning grab at the wall to keep Corpus Christi from adding to its 2-0 lead.

In the following frame, Toerner knocked his first Double-A hit with a single to right.

It paid off too, because two batters later Johan Mieses crushed a three run bomb over the trees in left field for a 3-2 Springfield lead.

The Cardinals would add a bases-loaded walk to Alberto Triunfel in the 7th to finish off a 4-2 victory to open the series.

Springfield will go for the series win tomorrow at 7:15 on Hammons Field.

The Hooks series represents the final series for the first half of the season for Springfield.