Tritons hand Drury its third straight loss

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–On the mens side, Steve Hesser’s Drury Panthers were trying to snap a two game losing streak against UMSL.

And Triton’s Yaakema Rose Junior with the deep three from the top of the arc, it’s 6-4 Missouri-St. Louis.

Drury battling back, Conley Garrison goes one way, then pivots back and goes the other strong to the hole, it’s a one point game.

Check out the Triton’s Rose Junior, from his knees in the paint for the basket, it’s 12-9 UMSL, he led all scorers with 24 points.

Garrison heating up for the Panthers, he swishes this three, Drury on top 16-14.

This would go down to the wire but UMSL wins 72-70.