Trio of triple-doubles lead Greenwood past Marionville

CLEVER, Mo. — Three Bluejay triple-doubles helped lead Greenwood boys basketball past Marionville in the Class 3 District 11 semifinals, 76-39.

Aminu Mohammed tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds, Victory Naboya went for 12 & 10 and Grant Harper posted 13 points and 10 assists.

Tommy Pinegar and Nic Burri added 12 points each to mark five double-digit scorers for Greenwood in the win.

Greenwood (18-5) advances to the Class 3 District 11 championship game where it will face Clever (10-4).

That game tips off 7:00 pm Friday at Clever High School.

