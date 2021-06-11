Travs spoil Gorman’s 2HR night, win 7-5

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Springfield continued its series against Arkansas Friday night.

The Cards had Tyler Pike on the hill, and he opens the game by striking out Conner Lien swinging.

Springfield would strike in the bottom of the first, a man on for Nolan Gorman and he takes this deep to right, over the Cardinal Roofing sign and gone, a two run shot, his sixth of the season, 2-nothing Springfield.

The Cards tried to get more in the second, but Penn Murfee gets Aaron Antonini looking at strike three.

That’s when the thunderstorm blew in and held up the game for more then an hour.

Nolan Gorman hit two home runs in the game, but Arkansas scored seven after the rain delay and won 7-5.