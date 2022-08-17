SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals continued their current homestand Wednesday night against Arkansas.

The Travelers are the Double AA affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

And Wednesday night the baby birds will looking for their third straight win.

Springfield has had the Travs number of late, winining four of the last six games played against Arkansas.

It was 3-nothing Travs in the second when Brady Whalen takes this deep to right, to the warning track, Matt Koperniak scores on the sac fly it’s a 3-one game.

Springfield’s Edgar Escobar on the hill, he strikes out Jake Scheiner swinging to end the third.

But the Travs answer in the fifth, two on for Scheiner, and this time he hammers this to left, way over the bullpen a three run homer and it’s 6-1 Arkansas.

Springfield had the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth, and Masyn Winn takes this deep to center, takes the Trav centerfielder all the way to the wall, caught but Whalen scores on the sac fly it’s 6-2.

Two runner still aboard, but Jordan Walker snaps his bat on this liner back to the pitcher, and he turns the ole 1-3 double play to end the threat.

Springfield got four in the eighth, but Arkansas holds onto win 7-6.