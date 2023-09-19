SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals started the Texas League playoffs Tuesday night at home against Arkansas.

This is just a three game series for the Texas League North division title.

The winner advances to the Texas League Championship Series against either San Antonio or Amarillo.

This is the first time in seven years that Springfield has made the playoffs.

And Tekoah Roby would open the game by striking out Leo Rivas.

But the Travs would get to him later in the first, Alberto Rodriguez doubles to left field, Tyler Locklear scores it’s 1-0 Arkansas.

The Travs Kyle Tyler was just as hot, he strikes out Noah Medlinger to end the second.

It was 2-nothing Travs in the fifth when Errol Robinson singles to right, Chandler Redmond scores to make it a 2-1 game.

It was 3-1 in the seventh, a man on for Springfield, and Aaron Antonini takes this deep to left center, but the Travs Jonatan Clasey crashes into the wall and makes the catch.

And Arkansas wins game one 3-1.

And leads the best of three series one game to none, game two Thursday night in Little Rock.