Travs shutout Cards to open homestand

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals returned home to Hammons Field Tuesday night to open a two week, 12 game homestand.

First up is the Arkansas Travelers, the Double AA affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

Springfield is 12-10 so far in the month of July.

But it was all Travs Tuesday, Arkansas opens the scoring in the second Carter Bins grounds to third, the throw to first is in time, Jake Scheiner scores on the fielder’s choice it’s 1-nothing.

Stayed that way until the seventh, Austin Shenton bloops this over Delvin Perez’s head at short, Jack Larsen and Stephen Wrenn both score it’s 3-nothing.

Arkansas then loaded the bases, and the Cards walk Scheiner and Joe Rizzo scores, and the Travs win the opener 4-nothing.