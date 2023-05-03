SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals continued their series against the Arkansas Travelers Wednesday.

And for the second straight day it was afternoon baseball at Hammons Field.

Springfield rode a four game winning streak into the action.

And the baby birds strike first in the first, bases loaded for Nick Dunn, he singles to left, Arquimedes Gamboa scores, as does Justin Toerner, the throw to second is wild, that allows Nick Raposo to score it’s 3-0 Springfield.

But Arkansas takes the lead in the sixth, Tanner Kirwer singles to left, Robert Perez Junior and Matt Scheffler both score it’s 4-3 Travs.

Springfield retakes the lead in the seventh, Mike Antico launches this rocket to right, up on the Rowe roof, a two run shot, it’s 5-4 Cardinals.

But Arkansas rallies with three in the eighth, the first on this Perez homer to right center, that’s a solo shot to make it 5-5, the Travs scored two more on a sac fly and an error.

And the Travs snap the Cards winning streak 7-5.