SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals continued their homestand Wednesday night against Arkansas.

The Travs are the Double AA affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

Springfield was looking for its fourth win in the last five games.

But the Travs take the early lead, top of the first, Isiah Gilliam takes this way deep to center, over the boards, into the forest, a two run shot, it’s 2-0 Arkansas.

The Cardinals get one back in the second, Jacob Buchberger bounces this up the middle, Arquimedes Gamboa slides in safely, it’s a 2-1 game.

Arkansas adds to its lead in the sxith Spencer Packard slaps this single into left, Jonathan Clase strolls home, it’s 3-1.

Springfield ties it in the bottom half, first Buchberger with the hot shot off the shortstop, Mike Antico scores on the infield hit, it’s 3-2.

The Cards then load the bases and Wade Strauss gets hit by the pitch, that forces home Chandler Redmond to make it 3-3.

But Arkansas rallies late to win 5-4.