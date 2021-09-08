Travs score early, hand Springfield 10-3 loss

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Springfield continuing its final home series Wednesday night with Andre Pallante on the mound facing Arkansas.

And he wasn’t getting much help from his defense, two errors in the opening frame, including this bad throw help send Julio Rodriguez home and give the Travelers a 1-0 lead.

Third inning now, Arkansas keeps it going.

Joe Rizzo lines one to the wall in right center, Zach Deloach comes home and Rizzo ends up with three bases on the double.

Kaden Polcovich would bring him home with a sac fly in the next at bat.

And then the Travs add four more runs in the fourth and Arkansas beats Springfield 10-3.