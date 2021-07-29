Travs ruin Los Cardenales fiesta 11-4

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals celebrated baseball’s Latino heritage and culture Thursday night as the franchise takes part in Copa de la Diversion.

Los Cardenales hosting the Arkansas Travelers in game two of their series.

Los Cardenales wearing special uniforms and caps for the game.

But Arkansas ruined the fiesta.

Top of the first Jack Larsen, who had seven RBI Wednesdayt night, gets a couple of more in his first at bat, a two run shot to right center, 2-nothing Travs.

Later in the first, Jordan Cowan doubles to left, Jake Scheiner scores it’s 3-nothing Arkansas.

It’s 4-nothing in the third when Cowan takes this deep to right center, over the Cox sign and gone, a solo shot it’s 5-nothing.

David Sheaffer follows with a blast to left center, another home run, it’s 6-nothing Travs.

And Arkansas goes onto win 11-4.