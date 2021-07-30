Travs ruin Christmas in July, hand Cards 4th straight loss

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals were back on the diamond at Hammons Field Friday night trying to snap a three game losing streak to the Arkansas Travelers.

And the Cards were trying to cool off the red hot Travs.

And look who was throwing out the first pitch!

Our daybreak crew of T.J. Springer and Jenifer Abreu throwing to David Chasanov and Carissa Codel.

Criss crossing the throws – and a great catch by Carissa!

As for the Cardinals, it was Christmas in July.

But the Travelers were playing Grinch.

Top of the first, bases loaded, Joe Rizzo clears them with a double to the right field corner, it’s 3-0 Travs after one.

And then in the third, first pitch of the frame, Jack Larsen with a rocket to right, a solo shot, it’s 4-nothing.

And two batters later, Jake Scheiner goes the opposite way for another home run.

Arkansas wins 7-5 and is averaging 10 runs a game in four wins this week.