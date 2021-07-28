Travs outscore Cardinals 18-12 in record setting game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals continued their series with Arkansas Wednesday night.

The Travs have won eight of the 13 games played between the two teams.

Springfield was also trying to score a run for the first time this homestand.

Runs would not be a problem in this game.

And the Cardinals would do that early in this one, bottom of the first, Ivan Herrera grounds into 6-3 fielders choice, Delvin Perez scores from third, 1-nothing Springfield.

Travs answer in the second, Jack Larsen sends on to the wall in left and past a diving David Vinsky, two runs score, but the Cardinals get Austin Shenton trying to score, 2-1 Travs.

It’s 3-1 Arkansas in the third, Herrera with a rocket to left, and it leaves Hammons Field in a hurry, a solo shot, his seventh of the season, Cards down 3-2.

Then in the fourth, Springfield’s Irving Lopez ropes it down the right field line, it scoots into the corner, Justin Toerner hustles around and scores from first, and we’re tied at three.

Cards up 4-3 in the fifth, when Luken Baker sends a moonshot that goes over the berm and bounces to the railroad tracks, it’s 5-3 Springfield.

But Arkansas scored four in the sixth, 11 in the seventh.

The Cards scored four in the 8th, but the Travs win 18-12.

Those 30 combined runs sets a Cardinals record for most combined runs in a single game.