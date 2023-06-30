LITTLE ROCK, Ark–The Springfield Cardinals are in Little Rock this weekend taking on the Arkansas Travelers.

And the baby birds were looking to build on Thursday night’s victory over the Travs.

Springfield is 1-1 as the second half of Texas League season is just underway.

It was 1-0 Arkansas in the seventh inning.

And Springfield would tie it up, Jose Alvarez takes this deep to left, it bounces off the Chick-fil-a sign, a double that scores Noah Mendlinger and it’s 1-1.

The Travs threatening in the bottom of the seventh, Logan Sawyer gets Leo Rivas trying to steal second.

Then with the next pitch, Sawyer strikes out Isiah Gilliam, and the Cards escape, still 1-1.

Move to the bottom of the ninth, it’s still 1-1, but Gilliam drives this deep to right, it one hops the wall, Tanner Kirwer scores and the Travs win 2-1.